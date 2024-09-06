Four gang members arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad arrested four accused involved in illegal business of hawala/hundi and Currency exchange,here on Friday.

According to official sources,the accused were identified as Muhammad Zeeshan Haider,Rizwan Aslam, Muhammad Talha Saeed and Hassan.

They were arrested from a site near Lasani Puli,Sargodha road.

The raiding team took their cell phones into their custody for forensic audit.

The accused were sent behind bars and an investigation has been started.