Four Gang Members Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 11:30 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad arrested four accused involved in illegal business of hawala/hundi and Currency exchange,here on Friday.
According to official sources,the accused were identified as Muhammad Zeeshan Haider,Rizwan Aslam, Muhammad Talha Saeed and Hassan.
They were arrested from a site near Lasani Puli,Sargodha road.
The raiding team took their cell phones into their custody for forensic audit.
The accused were sent behind bars and an investigation has been started.
