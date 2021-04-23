UrduPoint.com
Four Gangs Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 56 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Police have busted four robber and thief gangs besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, a special team was formed under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan to arrest criminals involved in snatching or stealing motorcycles. The police team busted four robber and thief gangs including Sohail alias Sohaila gang, Irfan alias Faani gang, Bilal alias Billo and Aamir alias Amiri gang.

Police arrested ten members of these gangs including the ring leaders. Police have also recovered cash Rs 835,000, two motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 27 cases and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

On Thursday, the SP Cantt Division Lieutenant (retd) Kamran Amir Khan returned the stolen items to the owners.

The CPO Munir Masood Marth has appreciated the police team and urged them to continue action against criminals with the same spirit.

