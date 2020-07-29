Four gangsters arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered 12 vehicles, 5 kg hashish from their possession.

Talking to the media, SP AVLS Ijaz Rasheed said the accused were history-sheeters and involved in murder, police encounter and other heinous crimes.

He said the arrested outlaws had fled during police encounter in Peshawar.

The accused lifted vehicles in different areas of Punjab and sold it in KPK, he added.

One of the accused identify Azhar was a proclaimed offender and wanted by Jhang police.

The SP said that during interrogation the arrested accused confessed dozens incidents committed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Layyah. The accused were identified as Sadiq alias Sadaqi , a ringleader of the gang and his three accomplices Azhar Khan, Riaz andImtiaz.