UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Gangsters Arrested

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Four gangsters arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :-:Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff (AVLS) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered 12 vehicles, 5 kg hashish from their possession.

Talking to the media, SP AVLS Ijaz Rasheed said the accused were history-sheeters and involved in murder, police encounter and other heinous crimes.

He said the arrested outlaws had fled during police encounter in Peshawar.

The accused lifted vehicles in different areas of Punjab and sold it in KPK, he added.

One of the accused identify Azhar was a proclaimed offender and wanted by Jhang police.

The SP said that during interrogation the arrested accused confessed dozens incidents committed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Layyah. The accused were identified as Sadiq alias Sadaqi , a ringleader of the gang and his three accomplices Azhar Khan, Riaz andImtiaz.

Related Topics

Lahore Murder Faisalabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Jhang Rawalpindi Media From

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy reviews Interim Committee’s ..

15 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed pledges to continue implementing ..

45 minutes ago

Corniche Hospital&#039;s staff becomes second fami ..

45 minutes ago

ADCB reports net profit of AED1.436 billion in H2- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two remote meetings of E ..

1 hour ago

India ends night curfew

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.