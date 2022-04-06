UrduPoint.com

Four Gangsters Arrested In Kasur

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 02:28 PM

KASUR, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four members of dacoit gang and recovered cash, motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

Tha Sheikham police, in a successful operation against dacoits arrested ringleader Sajid aka Saju and his three accomplices.

The police recovered Rs 350,000 in cash, a motorcycle, eight cellphones, illegal weapons and other valuables from them.

Further investigation was underway.

