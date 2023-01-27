UrduPoint.com

Four Gangsters Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 06:09 PM

The CIA Lahore police busted two criminal gangs and arrested their four members and recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash, four watches, three LCDs and illegal weapons from them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The CIA Lahore police busted two criminal gangs and arrested their four members and recovered Rs 70 lakh in cash, four watches, three LCDs and illegal weapons from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Siddique Masih, Abdul Wahab, Tariq and Irfan.

SP CIA Faisal Gulzar constituted a special police team comprising officials of Chung police station, which conducted raids and arrested the gangsters with the help of modern technology. During interrogation, the accused confessed to many incidents of burglary and dacoity committed in various parts of the city.

