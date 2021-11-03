Four gangsters arrested in Sialkot

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a four-member robbers gang and recovered cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from the gangsters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted a four-member robbers gang and recovered cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from the gangsters.

SHO Sadr Daska police station Inspector Khurrum Shehzad along with police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle used some scientific methods of investigation and traced the gangsters.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Ali Raza, his accomplices- Abdullah, Bilal and Abu Sufian. The police recovered a car, four motorcycles, Rs 150,000, five mobile phones, illicit weapons and several rounds from their possession.

The gangsters were wanted by police in theft, robbery and extortion cases.

Cases have been registered against the bandits.

Further investigation was underway.