Four gangsters held

KASUR, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Sadr police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four robbers of an inter-districts gang and recovered valuables of worth Rs 2.4 million and illegal weapons from their possession.

Talking to the media at Sadr police station, DPO Imran Kishwar said that arrested outlaws of Naseer aka Naseeri dacoits gang were involved in more than 50 incidents of robbery and burglary in various parts of the district.

The criminals had also looted Rs 3.7 million in cash from a petrol pump at Raiwind road.

The outlaws were identified as ring leader Naseer aka Naseeri, Asghar, Nadeem and Faisal.

Further investigation was underway.