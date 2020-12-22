Four gangsters held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested four robbers of a gang and recovered more than Rs 200,000 in cash, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

A gang of robbers was in a looting spree near Okara bypass when Sadr Okara police, on information encircled the outlaws and arrested four of them identified as ring leader- Sajjad aka Saju, Dildar, Hamza aka Billa and Amer while their five accomplices managed to escape.

The gangsters were wanted by police in a number of robbery cases.

Further investigation was underway.