Four gangsters held

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered a bike, cattle heads and other items from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered a bike, cattle heads and other items from their possession.

Kotmomin police conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits identified as ring leader Ansar Khan and his three accomplices Muhammad Waqas, Adeel and Sarfraz and recovered a stolen bike, cattle heads and stolen items worth of Rs 815,000 from them.

District Police Officer, Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed appreciated the performance ofraiding team.