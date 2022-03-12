Four Gangsters Held
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered a bike, cattle heads and other items from their possession.
Kotmomin police conducted a raid and arrested 4 dacoits identified as ring leader Ansar Khan and his three accomplices Muhammad Waqas, Adeel and Sarfraz and recovered a stolen bike, cattle heads and stolen items worth of Rs 815,000 from them.
District Police Officer, Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed appreciated the performance ofraiding team.