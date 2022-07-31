Four gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four dacoits and recovered illicit weapons and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested four dacoits identified as ring leader Kashif, Ahsan, Shafaqat and Waqas.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, motorcycle snatching incidents and other heinous crimes.

The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash, mobile phones and othervaluables from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.