Four gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four gangsters of two inter-district gangs involved in robbery cases.

During a crackdown against criminals, Sambrial police traced and arrested the outlaws by using scientific methods of investigation and with the help of modern technology.

The outlaws were identified as Saqlain, Fiaz, Maqsood and Nawaz-ul-Haq.

The police recovered 25 mobile phones, 5 motorcycles, 3 pistols and 2 buffaloes from the accused.

However, the accused have confessed of their involvement in 60 robbery incidents.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.