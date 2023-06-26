Four gangsters held

BHAKHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered looted valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Kalorkot police raided and arrested four gangsters of Awais Bhatti gang identified as Awais, Asghar Ali, Zohaib and Irfan aka Fani and recovered seven motorcycles, 15 solar plates, 2 pistols, 9 goats, 2 mobile phones and a water pump from their possession.

The police also arrested two drug pushers identified as Sharif and Gulzar and recovered 20 liter liquor from them.

Similarly, Darya Khan police arrested two drug traffickers identified as Akram s/o Yamin and Akram s/o Bandu and recovered 2.250 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

PP/hus