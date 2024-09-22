Four Gangsters Held
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Gulgasht police claimed on Sunday to have arrested four robbers
of a gang and recovered valuables from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police arrested four members of notorious
Yousaf Aziz-ur-Rehman gang and arrested ring leader Muhammad
Yousaf, Aziz-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Subhaan and Muhammad Subhaan.
The police recovered valuables of worth over Rs 1 million including
a motorcycle, eight mobile phones and other valuables from them.
Further investigation was underway.
