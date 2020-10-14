Four gangsters held; car, weapons recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities and recovered a car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities and recovered a car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal nabbed four Afghan nationals identified as Sheer Agha, Tahseen, Waheed Gul and Nadar Khan.

Police team recovered car, snatched cash, two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surrounding along with their other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.