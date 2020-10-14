UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Gangsters Held; Car, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:13 PM

Four gangsters held; car, weapons recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities and recovered a car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four Afghan nationals involved in criminal activities and recovered a car and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal nabbed four Afghan nationals identified as Sheer Agha, Tahseen, Waheed Gul and Nadar Khan.

Police team recovered car, snatched cash, two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in various areas of Sabzi Mandi police station and its surrounding along with their other accomplices.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Police Police Station CIA Car Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Top seed Fognini out of Sardinia tennis with coron ..

41 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid foresee no role of PML-N in future p ..

42 seconds ago

Gold price decline Rs400

44 seconds ago

USAID hands over five-yr district medicines foreca ..

46 seconds ago

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

14 minutes ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.