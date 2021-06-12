UrduPoint.com
Four Gangsters Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:43 PM

Four gangsters held in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered four motorcycles from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

A team of Shahnikdar police station headed by SHO Abdul Samad conducted a raid and arrested Asad Hayyat, Imran, Ramzan and Atif involved in a dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents and recovered four bikes from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

