Four gangsters held in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered four motorcycles from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

A team of Shahnikdar police station headed by SHO Abdul Samad conducted a raid and arrested Asad Hayyat, Imran, Ramzan and Atif involved in a dozen of motorcycle lifting incidents and recovered four bikes from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.