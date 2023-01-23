Four gangsters held in Sialkot

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four robbers of a gang and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested four robbers of a gang and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

During a crackdown against criminals, Civil Lines police traced Ali Raza gang by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology.

The police recovered Rs 600,000, 7 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, four pistols and several bullets from the possession of outlaws who were wanted by police in different cases of theft and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran has announced commendatory certificatesand cash prizes for police team.