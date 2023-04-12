Four gangsters held, weapons recovered

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Kasur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four members of a dacoit gang involved in various criminal activities.

A spokesperson for the police told the media here that Rs 0.6 million and illegal weapons were also recovered from them. The arrested accused belonging to 'Babari Gang' were involved in robberies and street crimes in Kasur city and adjoining areas.

During investigation, the gang members confessed to committing more than two dozen criminal activities in and around Kasur city. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Pattoki police confiscated more than 300 kites and 50 rolls of twine besides arresting an accused, identified as Qaiser, for holding the stock illegally. A case has been registered with Pattoki city police station over violation of the Kite Flying Act.