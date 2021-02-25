Four gangsters held with weapons

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Phoolnagar police claimed on Thursday to have arrested four gangsters and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, DPO Kasur Imran Kishwar said that various teams under the supervision of DSP Pattoki Ikraam Khan Niazi were constituted which arrested the outlaws and recovered 7 rifles, 15 pistols, 4 pump action guns and 20,000 bullets from their possession.

The criminals were identified as Zulfiqar, Ahmed Jan, Faisal Aziz and Abbas.

The outlaws used to smuggle weapons from Khyber Agency to various areas of Punjab and they were wanted by police in a number of cases.

The DPO announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for SHO Phoolnagar Tariq Bashir Cheema and his raiding team.