Four GCWUF Students Selected For HEC National Volleyball Team

Published February 02, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has selected four talented players of Government College Women University (GCWU) Faisalabad in the national volleyball team.

The HEC selected Urwa Zahid, Uqda Siddique, Manahal Jabin and Maliha Sleem for the team.

A spokesperson for the university said here on Thursday that Vic-Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq (TI) and Director General sports, HEC Javed Ali Meman had congratulated the players.

The VC termed it an honour for the university. The players were selected during the Pakistan Inter-Varsity Women Volleyball Championship held at district Sukkur under IBA in which GCWUF secured third position.

