Four get death sentence, life jail in double murder case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A local court awarded death sentences to four accused on charge of killing two persons after committing a robbery at a house in 2019 in Multan.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Saira Noreen, pronounced the verdict of the case after the completion of the trial in which four accused named Ghulam Shabir alias Shabu, Mureed Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa alias Musti Nadeem and Nazir Ahmad were awarded death sentence.

Apart from the death penalty, the criminals were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered that all the criminals will also pay Rs 300,000 each as compensation to the heirs of the deceased and they will spend a further three months in jail in case of default.

According to the prosecution, the accused had committed a dacoity at a house in the limits of Alpa police station in 2019 and looted 20 tolas of gold ornaments and cash from Imran Baig's house. Meanwhile, people in the area surrounded them while they were trying to escape.

The accused then opened fire and killed two persons, Zulfiqar Ali and Bashir Ahmed. Two others Wazir Ahmed and Mursaleen Khan were seriously injured.

Alpa police had registered a case under sections 302/397/412/337F PPC, arrested the accused and submitted Challan before the court after completing investigations.

