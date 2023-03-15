UrduPoint.com

Four Girls Among Seven Abducted From Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as seven persons including four girls were abducted from different parts of Faisalabad during last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said, here on Wednesday, that Ateeq and his accomplices kidnapped 18-year-old Suwaira Saleem from Nishatabad while Sakhawat Ali and his associates abducted Ghulam Batool from Chak No.201-GB.

Similarly, Yaseen and his associates abducted Muqadas Bibi from Chak No.192-GB whereas collegian girl Suwaira Amin was kidnapped from Chak No.543-GB.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ramzan was abducted from Chak No.61-JB while Ali Haidar was kidnapped from Raza Abad and Qaisar Akram from Muhammad Pura.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees, spokesman added.

