MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :About four goats have died due to lightning strikes in a village Shakoor Abad near Chachrro, as a deserted area received a third spell of torrential rains last night.

As per report, monsoon downpour was continued in different parts of Tharparkar district including Mithi, Islamkot, Chachrro and its suburbs.