Four Godowns Sealed Over Hoarding Of Fertilizer

Four godowns sealed over hoarding of fertilizer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed four godowns after recovering illegal stock of fertilizer during a crackdown launched in Shujabad here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar launched a crackdown against illegal hoarding of fertilizer.

The officer recovered 1000 fertilizer bags from a dealer's house situated at Jalalpur Khakhi and arrested the dealer Ghulam Yasin. A case also been registered against the dealer with the concerned police station.

During raids at various other locations, the officer also sealed three more godowns and recovered an ample quantity of fertilizers from the godowns.

Separate cases have been registered against the dealers with the concerned police station.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that no one would be allowed to sell fertilizer in black or stock in their godowns for artificial shortage under strict instructions of Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed to provide relief to farmers.

He said that the deputy commissioner has given special task to officers concerned for stern action against hoarding of fertilizer.

