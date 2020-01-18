Four Grade-17 officers of BISP dismissed on corruption charges: Dr Nishtar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday informed that four Grade-17 officers of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) dismissed from service on charges of corruption and misconduct

These officers got their wives enrolled as BISP beneficiaries fraudulently, using their position in BISP, she disclosed in a tweet.

Muhammad Nouman Zaheem, Assistant Director BISP, Tehsil Parova, Dera Ismail Khan, Mr. Shafi ullah, Assistant Director Tehsil office, Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Fazle Amin , Assistant Director Tehsil office Abbotabad and Mr.

Sabeel Khan, Assistant Director, Tehsil office Palas, Abbotabad were among the dismissed officers, the tweet said.

An amount of Rs. 440,196 has been recovered as part of Ehsaas Integrity and anti corruption drive, Dr. Nishtar said.

Earlier in another tweet, Dr. Nishtar said confirmed that Nafisa Shah is not in the list of people who have benefited from BISP.

" We should all rise above political differences to speak the truth; support reform and anti-corruption efforts in the interest of Pakistan and its most disadvantaged poor people", she said.