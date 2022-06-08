Four gunned down in Kala Shah Kaku

SHEIKHUPURA, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Four persons were gunned down in Kala Shah Kaku area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, four persons were traveling to Gujranwala from Lahore by car when unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire, killing all of them on the spot.

On getting information Rescue 1122 and police teams reached the spot. The bodies were handed over to police, said Rescue 1122.

Meanwhile, DPO Sheikhupura Faisal Mukhtar Sheikh reached the spot and constituted teams to arrest the culprits.