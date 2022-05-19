UrduPoint.com

Four Healthcare Establishments Sealed On Malpractices In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 04:49 PM

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed four Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) over malpractices

According to IHRA, the inspection teams carried out inspections of 38 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of ICT during the past two weeks.

Satti lab, Kubra Medical Center, Aziz Medical Center and Khattak Clinic were sealed due to different malpractices like not getting registered with IHRA, absence of qualified staff, issuance of fake test reports and keeping veterinary vials in healthcare facility.

Nawaz hospital and Yousafzai Medical Centre services were suspended for keeping expired test tubes and reagents, unhygienic conditions and absence of proper waste management system while partial services of two other healthcare establishments were suspended.

Lab and ultrasound services of Pure Health Lab, cancer markers and bile acid test services of Islamabad Diagnostic Center were suspended.

Similarly, 22 healthcare establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams.

Two HCEs were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension while six healthcare establishments were found closed at the time of visit by inspection teams.

