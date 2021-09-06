UrduPoint.com

Four Held, 1.3-kg Hashish Seized

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Four held, 1.3-kg hashish seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested four persons and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

Police said that a team of Jhal Chakiyan police station conducted a raid and arrested a drug-peddler Khalid Masih besides recovering 1.

3-kg hashish from him.

Similarly, the team caught three weapon-holders -- Saifullah, Sultan and Ghulam Sabir -- and recovered two pistols of 30 bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

Police have registered separate cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

