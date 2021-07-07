UrduPoint.com
Four Held, 17 Stolen Motorcycles, Chassis, Engines Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :District West Police Wednesday announced arresting of four accused involved in motorcycle lifting and recovered 17 motorcycles, two chassis and engines of two motorcycles in separate actions.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, Manghopir Police Station in a raid conducted on a tip off at an empty compound near Baba Fareed shrine arrested Naseerullah alias Mir Afzal and Sartaj and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles, two chassis and engines of two motorcycles.

Arrested accused used to sell stolen motorcycles in parts or complete in Sakran, Balochistan.

In a similar action, Orangi Town PS busted Muhammad Sajid and Saqib from near Noorani Park, Sector D-1 and recovered a stolen motorcycle, illegal arms and ammunition. Arrested accused were also involved in street crimes.

Cases against all arrested had been registered and further investigations was underway.

