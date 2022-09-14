Four held, arms recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four accused for keeping illegal weapons during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to Police spokesman, a gun of 12 bore and pistol of 30 bore with ammunition were recovered from accused identified as Asharf and Akram respectively from limits of Beet Mir Hazar Police Station.

Similarly, two pistols of 30 bore each from accused named Bilal and Asif were recovered during raid conducted on direction of DPO Police in limits of Thana City Muzaffargarh. Separate cases were registered against all of the accused persons.

Further probe was underway.