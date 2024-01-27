Four Held; Drugs, Motorcycles Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested four accused including two bike thieves and also seized narcotics, stolen motorcycles and rickshaws.
According to a press release issued by DPO office, officials of different police stations caught two drug peddlers, Afzal and Hammad, and recovered 520 gramm hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.
Meanwhile, City police station nabbed Khizar and Abbas and seized five motorcycles and two rickshaws from their possession. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024
Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England
MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days
Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return
Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi
Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother
Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court
Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary
FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No-objection certificates approved for 18 business units2 seconds ago
-
Allied health professionals' role acknowledged5 seconds ago
-
Police election training workshop12 seconds ago
-
Mushaal Mullick emphasizes youth's vital role in technological innovation, economic progress10 minutes ago
-
Banners violating election rules removed10 minutes ago
-
Action against persons involved in disrupting peaceful environment20 minutes ago
-
Election fever grips Abbottabad: voters await change amidst challenges20 minutes ago
-
Over 3.1m voters to exercise their right to vote in Multan dist; says DC20 minutes ago
-
PPP launches website with election manifesto 202430 minutes ago
-
NDF starts voter’s education campaign for empowering first-time voting40 minutes ago
-
Kupwara Massacre victims' families still await justice 30 years on in IIOJK50 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing hub to boost digital infrastructure50 minutes ago