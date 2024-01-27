Open Menu

Four Held; Drugs, Motorcycles Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Four held; drugs, motorcycles seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested four accused including two bike thieves and also seized narcotics, stolen motorcycles and rickshaws.

According to a press release issued by DPO office, officials of different police stations caught two drug peddlers, Afzal and Hammad, and recovered 520 gramm hashish and 10 liter liquor from them.

Meanwhile, City police station nabbed Khizar and Abbas and seized five motorcycles and two rickshaws from their possession. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigations.

