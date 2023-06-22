Four held, drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The police have arrested four accused and recovered nearly five kilograms of Hashish from their possession in anti-crime operations in Sinawan and Mehmood Kot police areas of the district, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

In compliance with the orders of District Police Office (DPO) Syed Husnain Haidar, Station House Officer (SHO) Mehmood Kot inspector Hubdar Khan carried out operations against the proclaimed offenders and arrested two criminals including Ansar and Subedar and recovered 2195 grams of Hashish from their possession.

SHO Sinawan also carried out operations and arrested two accused with an overall recovery of 2760 grams of Hashish including 1560 grams recovered from accused Irfan Arain and 1200 grams from Azam Gurmani.

A police spokesman said that a total of 4955 grams of Hashish was recovered, adding cases had been registered and investigations were in progress.