Four Held For Aerial Firing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2021 | 07:41 PM

Four held for aerial firing

Police arrested four people on the charge of aerial firing in a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Police arrested four people on the charge of aerial firing in a wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Kotmomin police said on Wednesday that accused identified as Nadeem, Aleem, Tahir and Faryad resorted to aerial firing in jubilation at a wedding ceremony in Chak No 11-SB.

The police recovered 2 guns 12-bore anda rifle 222 bore from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

