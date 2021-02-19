Four Held For Aerial Firing During Wedding Ceremony
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four accused for aerial firing during wedding ceremony and recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, and other items from their possession.
According to details, SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted a raid and netted four accused namely Azhar Hussain, Usama, Numan Akram and Malik Suleman, who were allegedly involved in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony.
Police also recovered a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.