Four Held For Betting On Cock Fight

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Four held for betting on cock fight

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Urban Area police arrested four people for gambling on cock fight in Mujahid Colony and recovered stake money from them.

Police said on Sunday that Allah Ditta, Nadeem Iqbal, Muzammal Hussain and Abdullah were gambling to cock fight when police raided there and arrested them and recovered stake money of Rs 18,000, a motorcycle,and two roosters from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

