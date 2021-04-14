UrduPoint.com
Four Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH 28 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Four held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Sadiqabad police arrested namely Haji Mohammad and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession while Westridge police held two persons identified as Sajjad Ahmed and Mohammad Arsalan and recovered 02 pistols with 30 bores from their custody.

Similarly, Naseerabad police arrested Muhammad Khan and recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started invetigation.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to expedite the operations against those possessing illegal weapons.

