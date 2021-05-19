Four held for carrying illegal weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested four persons and recovered illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

Rata Amral police arrested a accused namely Sahil Khan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession while Waris Khan police arrested Imtiaz Masih and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

Similarly, Newtown police arrested Abid and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession. During course of action, Gujjar Khan Police arrested Adnan Khan and recovered 1 pistol of 30 bore from his possession. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams and directed them to expedite the operations against those possessing illegal weapons.