Four held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Mukhtar Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Racecourse police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Muhammad Babar.

While Airport Police nabbed Shahid Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Following the operation, Chontra police recovered 12-bore from Muhammad Tahir Ayub.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.