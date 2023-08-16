Open Menu

Four Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Four held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possessions during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to the police spokesman, Rata Amaral police held Mukhtar Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Racecourse police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Muhammad Babar.

While Airport Police nabbed Shahid Khan and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his custody.

Following the operation, Chontra police recovered 12-bore from Muhammad Tahir Ayub.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Progress From Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of l ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group marks 15 years of leading climate action

6 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Mu ..

ADNEC Group opens new Capital Holiday office in Munich

7 minutes ago
 27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1 ..

27 private companies, national entities, sponsor 1st edition of Emirates Labour ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Su ..

UAE continues to provide humanitarian relief to Sudanese refugees and local comm ..

52 minutes ago
 ‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launch ..

‘DYOD: Donate Your Own Device’ campaign launched to collect 10,000 devices f ..

1 hour ago
 PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for wo ..

PCB announces first-ever domestic contracts for women cricketers

1 hour ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of priv ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce discusses future of private notary office services

1 hour ago
 Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film scre ..

Iran jails Director Roustaee over Cannes film screening

1 hour ago
 Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani cal ..

Mir Sarfraz Chakar Domki, Agha Shakeel Durrani call on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

2 hours ago
 Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands o ..

Air Link to assemble Xiaomi TVs locally, expands operations

2 hours ago
 US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutua ..

US reaffirms support to Pakistan in areas of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Fe ..

Rana Sana, Raja Riaz eye elections next year in Feb

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan