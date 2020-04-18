Four held for cheating Ehsaas cash relief beneficiaries

The Police have arrested four fraudsters for illegally deducting certain amount from the cash of the deserving people in different areas under the Ehsaas Kafalat Program and registered cases against them

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Police have arrested four fraudsters for illegally deducting certain amount from the cash of the deserving people in different areas under the Ehsaas Kafalat Program and registered cases against them.

According to details, the four fraudsters included Amanullah s/o Saud Khan of Dera, Asmatullah s/o Khuda Bakhsh of Chowdhwan, Abdul Jabbar s/o Ramzan also from Chowdhwan and Mohammad Amir Anjam Khan s/o Allah Bakhsh of Gharri Shamozai were involved in deduction of certain amount from the women during the distribution of Rs 12000 among needy and poor people under Ehsaas Kafalat Program. The police also recovered Rs 268000 from them.

All the alleged accused also confested to their crime and confirmed that they had deducted certain amount from the women during the distribution of money to the needy and poor people. The cases had also been registered against them.