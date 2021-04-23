Four held for corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :At least four people were arrested following violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated against coronavirus in different parts of the district on Friday.

Accrding to official spokesman,13 buses plying on different routes were also challaned for not maintaining social distance, arranging face mask and boarding passengers without sanitizing of their hands.

A sum of Rs. 135,000 fine was imposed on SOPs violators traced at different markets bazaars and other public points.

Action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad.

In a statement issued here, he expressed zero-tolerance against neglecting precautionary measures adopted against Covid-19.