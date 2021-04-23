UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Held For Corona SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Four held for corona SOPs violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :At least four people were arrested following violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) stipulated against coronavirus in different parts of the district on Friday.

Accrding to official spokesman,13 buses plying on different routes were also challaned for not maintaining social distance, arranging face mask and boarding passengers without sanitizing of their hands.

A sum of Rs. 135,000 fine was imposed on SOPs violators traced at different markets bazaars and other public points.

Action was taken on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad.

In a statement issued here, he expressed zero-tolerance against neglecting precautionary measures adopted against Covid-19.

Related Topics

Fine Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaniera prays for India after rapid increase in C ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19: Canada bans passengers flights from Indi ..

53 minutes ago

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.