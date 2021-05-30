UrduPoint.com
Four Held For Decanting Gas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Four held for decanting gas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Four shopkeepers were booked for decanting LPG, in various areas of the district.

During a continued drive against illegal business of decanting, police teams along with civil defence officer raided at different areas of the district and arrested shopkeepers- Afzal, Umer Saddique, Imran Haider and Muhammad Shahzad red-handed while refilling gas cylinders illegally.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

