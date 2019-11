Police arrested four shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Police arrested four shopkeepers for decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas ) illegally in various parts of the city during the past 24 hours.

Police along with teams of civil defence department raided at LPG refilling points and arrested Kashif, Nabeel and Asif from Civil Line and Waqas from Chak Jhumra Road for decanting gas illegally.

Cases have been registered against the accused.