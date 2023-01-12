UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Decanting LPG Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four accused for illegally decanting the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) into cylinders here on Thursday, informed police spokesman. Police have also confiscated gas cylinders and decanting equipment during a crackdown.

According to the details, the Naseerabad police arrested four accused Ismat Gul, Sharfat, Zahir and Ajmal who were refilling illegal gas cylinders. Naseerabad Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Pothohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of police team and said that operations would be continue against law-breaking elements without any discrimination.

