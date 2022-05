(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested four gamblers and recovered bet money from them.

A spokesman for police said that a team of City Police Station conducted raid at Block No 16 and arrested four accused besides recovering Rs 31,050 from them.

They were identified as Muhammad Rafique, Azhar, Kamran and Ashraf.

A case had been registered against them.