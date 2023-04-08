Close
Four Held For Gambling In Attock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Four held for gambling in Attock

Police raided a gambling den in Dhoke Paikhel in the Lakarmar area in the limits of Injra Police station and arrested four persons red-handed while gambling

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police raided a gambling den in Dhoke Paikhel in the Lakarmar area in the limits of Injra Police station and arrested four persons red-handed while gambling.

Police recovered gambling tools and bet money from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and launched further investigations.

