Four held for gambling in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Police raided a gambling den in Dhoke Paikhel in the Lakarmar area in the limits of Injra Police station and arrested four persons red-handed while gambling.

Police recovered gambling tools and bet money from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and launched further investigations.