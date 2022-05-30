Four held for gambling in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested four gamblers and recovered money from them.

A spokesman for police said a team of Satellite town Police Station conducted raid at Larri Addaand arrested four accused besides recovering Rs 31,050 from them.

A case had been registered against them.