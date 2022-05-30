Four Held For Gambling In Sargodha
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022 | 03:31 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested four gamblers and recovered money from them.
A spokesman for police said a team of Satellite town Police Station conducted raid at Larri Addaand arrested four accused besides recovering Rs 31,050 from them.
A case had been registered against them.