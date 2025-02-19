Open Menu

Four Held For Gambling On Cockfighting In Taxila

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Four held for gambling on cockfighting in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) As many as four gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling on cockfighting in the limits of the Taxila police station on Wednesday.

Police sources said that acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the spot where people were gambling on cockfights and arrested as many as four persons red-handed.

Gambling tools, including cocks and bet money, besides nine mobiles, were also seized during the raid.

Police registered a case against the nominated accused under the gambling act and launched further investigation.

