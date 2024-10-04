Four Held For Gas Decanting
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Four shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of gas decanting in the city,here on Friday.
According to official sources,civil defence team checked various shops and found that four shopkeepers namely as Mumtaz,Razzaq,Naeem and Shahbaz were involved in LPG gas decanting.
Cases were registered against the violators.
