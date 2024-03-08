Open Menu

Four Held For Illegal Currency Exchange, Human Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 06:23 PM

Four held for illegal currency exchange, human smuggling

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested four individuals involved in human smuggling and illegal currency exchange hawala/hundi here from the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested four individuals involved in human smuggling and illegal Currency exchange hawala/hundi here from the city.

According to a spokesman for the agency, under the directives of Director FIA Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Virk, a crackdown has been initiated against individuals involved in illegal currency exchange and human smuggling and under the supervision of Deputy Director Corporate Crime Circle Lahore Sikander Hayat, a raiding team conducted an operation at Hall Road and apprehended two suspects, Riaz ur Rehman and Mudasir Naeem, involved in illegal currency exchange.

A total of 1,325 Chinese Yuan and Rs588,000 were recovered from the suspects and registers, receipts, and other evidence related to hawala/hundi transactions were also seized from the suspects.

In a second raid, another two suspect,s Rauf Khalid and Abdul Numan, involved in human smuggling have been apprehended.

The suspects were involved in extorting millions of rupees from citizens to send them abroad.

Raids are underway to apprehend their accomplices.

Related Topics

Lahore China Road Numan Circle Currency Exchange Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women ..

IIUI organizes seminar to commemorate Int'l Women Day

3 minutes ago
 ICP commends women officers on International Women ..

ICP commends women officers on International Women's Day

3 minutes ago
 Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free t ..

Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free treatment

3 minutes ago
 Social sector marks International Women’s Day in ..

Social sector marks International Women’s Day in KP

3 minutes ago
 Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

Punjab win Women Blind Cricket C’ship

5 minutes ago
 Equal development opportunities being provided to ..

Equal development opportunities being provided to women : commissioner

5 minutes ago
Women empowerment can change economic fate, says L ..

Women empowerment can change economic fate, says LCCI Chief

5 minutes ago
 Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tigh ..

Security of Pak Secretariat, Minister Enclave tightened

10 minutes ago
 Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

10 minutes ago
 Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to ..

Chitral-Peshawar Road cleared as work continues to clear other roads

10 minutes ago
 British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabia GP

10 minutes ago
 Women’s Day observed at UET

Women’s Day observed at UET

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan