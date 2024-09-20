Open Menu

Four Held For Illegal Gas Refilling

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGOGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Civil Defence Department on Friday arrested four shopkeepers for illegal gas re-filling.

According to a spokesman, a Civil Defence team along with police raided various areas of the city and held Imran, Irshad, Muhammad Saqlain and Amir. The team recovered several illegal cylinders, motors and pumps which were used for illegal gas re-filling. Cases have been registered against them.

