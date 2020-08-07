UrduPoint.com
Four Held For Illegal Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:46 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against illegal weapon holders rounded up four accused and recovered armed and ammunition from their possession, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, Mandra Police held Altaf Hussain for having 1 pistol, 30 bore with ammunition, Jatli Police held Yasir Mehmood with 1 pistol 9 mm with ammunition, Saddar Beroni Police apprehended Faqeer Ullah with 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Rawat police arrested Umer Khan and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bar.

